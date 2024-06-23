SGPC files police plaint against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, June 22
After a girl posted a picture performing a yoga ‘asana’ in the ‘Parikarma’ of the Golden Temple, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today filed a complaint with the police, seeking immediate action against the girl.
SGPC president Harinder Singh Dhami, in a statement issued here, said the girl uploaded pictures of her doing yoga ‘asanas’ on her social media account, with the post going viral.
He ordered strict action against three employees, who were deputed in the ‘Parikarma’ at the time, for their negligence.
The girl apologised for the act on her social media account. As per information, the incident occurred on the occasion of International Yoga Day yesterday. The girl came to the shrine in the evening, staying there for about an hour. During her visit, she performed a yoga asana and left the shrine. She uploaded the pictures on her social media account today.
“The girl has hurt Sikh sentiments and violated the ‘maryada’ of the Golden Temple. Therefore a complaint has been lodged with the police commissioner in this regard,” said Dhami.
