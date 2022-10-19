SGPC files review petition against apex court's verdict on HSGMC Act

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 18

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict validating the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Act (HSGMC), 2014. This was disclosed by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami here today.

Shares details of aid given to Bandi Singhs n SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said to provide legal assistance to Bandi Singhs and support their families, the committee has spent Rs 1.37 crore so far n Similarly, Rs 2.85 crore was given to the families of farmers who lost their lives or were injured during the year-long protest on the borders of Delhi

Dhami said a meeting with Sikh intellectuals and lawyers would be held shortly, either in Chandigarh or Amritsar, to discuss the next course of action in this regard.

“Yesterday, the SGPC submitted a review petition in the case related to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Act. Today, a separate review petition has also been filed by SGPC member from Kurukshetra Harbhajan Singh Masanan in the Supreme Court.”

He said the centenary congregation dedicated to Shaheedi Saka (martyrdom massacre) Panja Sahib is being organised at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Amritsar on October 27.

“The issue of the Haryana gurdwara committee and Bandi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners) will also be discussed in the Panthic gathering during the occasion. Maximum Sikh organisations and Panthic intellectuals should participate in this congregation, so that future programmes can be announced.

“The most important issue at this juncture is the release of Bandi Singhs. In this regard, a five-member panel of senior lawyers has been formed,” he said.

Regarding electing the president, office-bearers and executive of the SGPC for another one-year term, the SGPC has called a general house meeting on November 9.

“As the precedent goes, the general house is held in November to elect the new body. It will be held on November 9 at SGPC’s headquarters Teja Singh Samundri Hall at 1 pm, in which, president, senior vice-president, junior vice-president, general secretary and 11 executive members will be elected,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Dharam Prachar Committee has given support to Amritdhari (initiated) students, Sikligar and Vanjara community Sikhs. During the 2021-22, scholarships worth Rs 2.10 crore were given to Amritdhari students, Rs 52.35 lakh to Amritdhari girl students, Rs 43.48 lakh to Sikligar and Vanjara Sikhs, Rs 23.87 lakh to the students who excelled or participated in religious examination.

The SGPC president said about 61,000 people were initiated into the Sikh faith during the 10 month-long-campaign of religious propagation.