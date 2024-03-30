SGPC flays Centre, Punjab over farmers’ issue, ‘Bandhi Singhs’

Amritsar, March 29
The SGPC general house criticised the Centre and state government’s adamant attitude towards the cause of farmers and ‘Bandi Singhs’, besides their undue interference in Sikh religious affairs while passing several resolutions spelled out by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.
Showing solidarity with the farmers, the general house of the Sikh body demanded that the Centre resolve their demands, conduct inquiry into Haryana Government’s violent approach towards protesting farmers, along with compensation for the deceased and injured farmers.
Dhami blamed the state government to be the part and parcel of the Haryana Government’s act of violence. “The delay in registering an FIR in the case was testimony to it,” he said.
In another resolution, the general house demanded that the Centre spare time for the five-member SGPC panel constituted by the Akal Takht to deliberate over the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
8 migrants from Asia die in boat accident off Mexico's southern Pacific coast
Most migrants travel by land, but some pay to make the journ...
Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday
He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...