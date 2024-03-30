SGPC flays Centre, Punjab over farmers’ issue, ‘Bandhi Singhs’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

The SGPC general house criticised the Centre and state government’s adamant attitude towards the cause of farmers and ‘Bandi Singhs’, besides their undue interference in Sikh religious affairs while passing several resolutions spelled out by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Showing solidarity with the farmers, the general house of the Sikh body demanded that the Centre resolve their demands, conduct inquiry into Haryana Government’s violent approach towards protesting farmers, along with compensation for the deceased and injured farmers.

Dhami blamed the state government to be the part and parcel of the Haryana Government’s act of violence. “The delay in registering an FIR in the case was testimony to it,” he said.

In another resolution, the general house demanded that the Centre spare time for the five-member SGPC panel constituted by the Akal Takht to deliberate over the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’.

