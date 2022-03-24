SGPC flays HP CM’s statement on Bhindranwale

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 23

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly objected to the statement made by HP CM Jai Ram Thakur regarding the Sikh flags and portrait of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. He demanded him to withdraw it.

In a communication to the HP CM, he said: “As a state head, it was his (Thakur) duty to maintain peace and ensure the protection of religious sentiments of all communities. It’s unfortunate that instead of restraining the police on the issue, he made a statement against the Sikh sentiments. The statement must be immediately withdrawn to avoid any further controversy.”

The HP CM had supported the police move to intercept the vehicles of a group of Sikh youths carrying the flags and photos of Bhindranwale. They were allowed to move only after these were removed by the HP Police. —