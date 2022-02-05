SGPC flays removal of Nalwa's statue in Pak

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 4

The SGPC and Chief Khalsa Diwan have condemned the removal of a statue of Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa in Haripur district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A video clip of removal of the statue has gone viral on the social media.

The statue of the Sikh warrior on the horseback with a sword in his hand was erected in 2017 on the Siddique-i-Akbar square in Haripur (district named after Nalwa).

Sources said the statue was removed by the local authorities after some religious parties objected to its installation at the intersection named after first caliph of Islam Abu Bakr al-Siddiq.

Nalwa was commander-in-chief of the Sikh Khalsa Fauj, the army of the Sikh Empire. He is known for his role in the conquests of Kasur, Sialkot, Attock, Multan, Kashmir, Peshawar and Jamrud.

On behalf of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC’s publicity incharge Harbhajan Singh Vakta appealed to the Pakistan government and the Evacuee Property Trust Board to clarify on the matter. He has also approached Amir Singh, president, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, in this regard.

Chief Khalsa Diwan president Nirmal Singh said: “If this idol has been removed then it is reprehensible. Earlier, the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore was damaged by some mischievous people. The Pakistan authorities should take stern action,” he said.