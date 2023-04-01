SGPC holds protest over CM's remarks 'against' Akal Takht Jathedar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 31

Members and employees of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) led by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami staged a protest march against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for issuing a statement against Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and demanded withdrawal of cases registered against Sikh youths under the NSA Act.

After assembling at Golden Temple, they undertook a protest march until the DC’s office. They reached the Court Chowk and staged a dharna. Later, a group of five SGPC members went to the DC’s office and handed over a memorandum to ADC Surinder Singh.

Addressing the protesters, the SGPC president slammed the government for detaining ‘innocent’ Sikh youths. He condemned the CM’s remarks against the Jathedar, alleging that it disparaged Akal Takht.

The memorandum meant for the CM, demanded immediate release of all innocent persons arrested in the past few days and the removal of the NSA imposed on them.

Dhami said the responsibility of the current situation lies with the state and Central governments. He said instead of understanding the reality, the CM was passing irrelevant comments against the Akal Takht Jathedar.

Former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal and committee member Alwinder Singh Pakhoke also participated in the march.

