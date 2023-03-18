SGPC honours G20 delegates

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

Welcoming G20 delegates at the Golden Temple, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami suggested them to frame policies with holistic approach. “Especially on the issue of environment and climate change, strict policies should be devised so that we provide a clean and green planet to our future generations. The Sikh Gurus also taught people to preserve environment in their Gurbani (holy verses),” said Dhami.

Dhami also recommended that the policies should ensure that the migration of the young generation to other countries does not take place and the youth were given job opportunities as per their skills in their countries. “We also ask the G20 delegates to look into the matters of human rights and include this issue in coming G20 summits,” he said.

The SGPC organised a special event where the delegates were honoured. Meanwhile, the delegates were also apprised about the Sikh history and the maryada of the Golden Temple that conveys a message of universal communion. Delegates enquired about the management of ‘langar’ and ongoing sewa at the community kitchen of the Golden Temple.