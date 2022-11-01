SGPC honours kin of Rai Bular in Pak

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 31

During a visit to Pakistan on the occasion of centenary commemoration of Saka Panja Sahib, the SGPC also had on its itinerary to meet the kin of Nawab Rai Bular Bhatti, a contemporary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Rai Bular’s portrait was installed at the Central Sikh Museum in Golden Temple complex on October 15. He was a landlord of Rai-Bhoi-Di-Talwandi, now Sri Nankana Sahib. After Guru Nanak’s sister Bebe Nanki, he was the one who had recognised Guru Nanak as a divine soul.

The specific reason behind this meeting was to honour Rai Bular’s descendants as they could not come to Amritsar to attend this function. Despite SGPC’s recommendation to the Home and the External Affairs Ministries, visa was denied to the Bhatti family.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami presented a ‘kirpan’, ‘siropa’ (robe of honour) and a shawl to Rai Saleem Bhatti, the 19th generation of Rai Bular at Sri Nankana Sahib. Former SGPC president Bhai Gobind Singh Longowal and Rajinder Singh Mehta were also present on the occasion.

Talking to The Tribune from Pakistan, Rai Saleem Bhatti said, “Dhami saheb also visited my house to meet other family members. We are grateful that the SGPC had installed the portrait of our forefather at the Golden Temple. This will enable the devotees coming from all over the globe to know our family’s close association with Guru Nanak Dev,” he said.

He said the family had long desired to visit the Golden Temple, yet they failed to understand why they were not granted visas, despite repeated applications.

Dhami returned today with some jatha members after participating in the centenary congregations of Shaheedi Saka (martyrdom massacre) of Panja Sahib at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal in Pakistan.

He said it was a memorable programme organised in collaboration with Pakistan Sikh body. A special kirtan was organised for the first time at the Hasan Abdal railway station, where the massacre took place on October 30, 1922.