SGPC irked over ‘anti-Sikh’ comments on social media

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 23

After the crackdown on pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh and his aides, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has alleged that there has been a spurt in hateful false propaganda on social media against the Sikhs.

The SGPC has urged the Punjab Government to take action against those who are engaging in the ‘character assassination’ of the people belonging to the minority community.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said it was not for the first time that vicious and vile propaganda was spread against the Sikhs and the SGPC.

“These mischievous elements continue to instigate and promote discord among communities. We have brought the matter to the notice of the government umpteen times when the handlers of social media accounts crossed all limits, but the government remained a mute spectator,” he said.

In 2021, the SGPC had approached Twitter to remove hateful tweets against Sikhs.

The then SGPC president, Bibi Jagir Kaur, had written to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the microblogging and social networking site seeking instructions for Twitter’s India-based staff to monitor, flag and remove hateful tweets against Sikhs. They were asked to block handles posting hate speeches against the community.

Akal Takht had also taken note of it and officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had stated that this phenomenon is extremely dangerous for the world, and if a common opinion is not formed globally to strictly stop such mischievous acts of destroying the character of the follower of a faith, it is natural that there will be cracks among the humanity in future.

The Jathedar has called a special meeting of the Sikh bodies, intellectuals, lawyers, journalists, student organisations and others at Akal Takht to deliberate on the issue on March 27.