 SGPC irked over ‘anti-Sikh’ comments on social media : The Tribune India

SGPC irked over ‘anti-Sikh’ comments on social media

Takht calls meeting for deliberations

SGPC irked over ‘anti-Sikh’ comments on social media


Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 23

After the crackdown on pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh and his aides, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has alleged that there has been a spurt in hateful false propaganda on social media against the Sikhs.

The SGPC has urged the Punjab Government to take action against those who are engaging in the ‘character assassination’ of the people belonging to the minority community.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said it was not for the first time that vicious and vile propaganda was spread against the Sikhs and the SGPC.

“These mischievous elements continue to instigate and promote discord among communities. We have brought the matter to the notice of the government umpteen times when the handlers of social media accounts crossed all limits, but the government remained a mute spectator,” he said.

In 2021, the SGPC had approached Twitter to remove hateful tweets against Sikhs.

The then SGPC president, Bibi Jagir Kaur, had written to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the microblogging and social networking site seeking instructions for Twitter’s India-based staff to monitor, flag and remove hateful tweets against Sikhs. They were asked to block handles posting hate speeches against the community.

Akal Takht had also taken note of it and officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had stated that this phenomenon is extremely dangerous for the world, and if a common opinion is not formed globally to strictly stop such mischievous acts of destroying the character of the follower of a faith, it is natural that there will be cracks among the humanity in future.

The Jathedar has called a special meeting of the Sikh bodies, intellectuals, lawyers, journalists, student organisations and others at Akal Takht to deliberate on the issue on March 27.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

2
Punjab

Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chart Khalistan sympathiser's escape route

3
Haryana

Kurukshetra woman handed over to Punjab Police for 'sheltering' Amritpal

4
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

5
Punjab

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

6
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

7
Himachal

Mandi-Kullu 4-laning nears completion

8
Diaspora

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh was targeting rogue ex-servicemen, youngsters to build terrorist outfit

10
Nation

Rahul Gandhi faces immediate disqualification from Lok Sabha over 2-year sentence in defamation case

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi today
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

10 lakh addicts in Punjab, minister tells Vidhan Sabha
Punjab

10 lakh drug addicts in Punjab, Health Minister tells Vidhan Sabha

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Top News

Rahul gets 2-yr jail for ‘Modi surname’ remark, Congress to contest verdict

Rahul gets 2-yr jail for 'Modi surname' remark, Congress to contest verdict

Defamation case over ‘how come all thieves have Modi surname...

No debate, LS passes Budget in 12 minutes

No debate, LS passes Budget in 12 minutes

3rd all-party meeting by Dhankhar inconclusive

May lose Lok Sabha membership unless conviction stayed

May lose Lok Sabha membership unless conviction stayed

Amritpal’s militia was taking arms training, says IG

Amritpal's militia was taking arms training, says IG

General comment, not defamation: Congress

General comment, not defamation: Congress

To question Surat court’s jurisdiction, claims sentencing wa...


Cities

View All

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Mobile net shutdown hits Ajnala, Tarn Taran residents

With city in seismic zone, safety measures need to be in place

Quake tremors felt in holy city

Multi-skill centre helps 20-yr-old youth overcome odds, become self-reliant

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

No takers for 41 Chandigarh liquor vends, reserve price reduced 3-5%

Badshah buys plot for Rs 3.80 cr in HSIIDC auction

Let college teachers who retired at 58 rejoin: CAT

Tardy rotary work hassles commuters

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

Visa applications from Delhi reach 80% of pre-Covid levels

Absconding criminal held; duped investors

Peon held over gangrape of Class V student

Speeding car rams into bus, six injured

ATP, two accomplices caught taking ~8L bribe

ATP, two accomplices caught taking Rs 8L bribe

Akali leadership seeks release of ‘innocent’ youths, hands over memorandum to DC

Punjab Speaker 'biased, puppet in hands of AAP govt', says Phillaur MLA

Judge visits Hoshiarpur Central Jail, inspects kitchen

Daughters light mother's pyre

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Snatchers target three more in city

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

Pbi varsity students, staff march to Health Minister’s residence

Admn, locals pay tribute to martyrs

Murder case cracked, 1 arrested

Dilbar wins gold in weightlifting