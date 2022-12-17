SGPC joins protest against 'illegal' transfer of land

Sangrur, December 16
The SGPC today extended support to the protest the “illegal” transfer of its land to state government for the construction of Government Medical College (GMC) at Mastuana Sahib.
The SGPC has asked other religious organisations to support the protest and get the registration cancelled, which has been executed in the favour of government.
Two protests are taking place in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office — one protest is being staged demanding action against officers who got the land transferred, while the other protest is at Longowal, where residents are demanding the construction of GMC at fast pace.
