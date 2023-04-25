SGPC lawyers' panel meets separatist's kin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

A day after pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh was sent to the Dibrugarh jail in Assam, the SGPC has started the process of providing him legal aid.

A panel of lawyers, headed by Bhagwant Singh Sialka, met Amritpal’s family members. Efforts were reportedly on to get permission for enabling their meeting with Amritpal in the jail.

“The first batch of families will go by air to Assam to visit them in jail on Thursday,” he said.

Following a crackdown against Amritpal, nine other youths have also been arrested and charged under the National Security Act (NSA).

The police sources said three FIRs have been made basis of charges against Amritpal and his aides.

Two FIRs were registered on the basis of his anti-India speech that he delivered a day prior to the violence at the Ajnala police station on February 23. The third one was registered against Amritpal and others at the Ajnala police station on February 24. They were charged with attempt to murder and assault after they stormed the police station to free Lovepreet Toofan.