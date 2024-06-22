 SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple : The Tribune India

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Chandigarh/Amritsar, June 22

The SGPC has filed a police complaint against a fashion designer and lifestyle influencer for “hurting religious sentiments” by performing yoga at the Golden Temple and sharing those photographs on social media.

Archana Makwana, however, has apologised for her actions and said she never intended to hurt anyone’s religious sentiment.

On the International Day of Yoga on Friday, Makwana visited the Golden Temple and performed yoga in the ‘prakrama (circumambulation)’ path.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex gurdwara body, also suspended its three employees for not diligently performing their duties.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said a complaint has been sent to the police commissioner for taking action against Makwana.

“No one can be allowed to act against Sikh conduct at the Golden Temple but some people deliberately ignore the sanctity and historical importance of this holy place and commit objectionable acts,” he said in a statement.

“Sikh sentiments and ‘maryada (conduct)’ have been hurt by the act, so a complaint has been filed with the police,” he said.

In an appeal, Dhami said Harmandir Sahib has great reverence in the Sikh world and pilgrims from every religion and class come there to pay obeisance. Considering that, the ‘maryada’ of the place should be followed.

Darbar Sahib general manager Bhagwant Singh Dhangera said the woman’s action hurt the sentiments of Sikhs and the ‘sangat’.

Later, in a story posted on her Instagram handle, Makwana apologised for her conduct and said, “I posted something without intending to harm anyone’s religious sentiments. I was unaware that practising yoga in the Gurdwara Sahib premises could be offensive to some as I was just paying my respect to him and did not mean any harm to anyone.”

“I sincerely apologise for any hurt I may have caused and promise to be more mindful in the future. Please accept my sincere apologies,” she said.

