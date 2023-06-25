SGPC meet a sham, president to merely announce decision already taken by Badals: CM Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) will announce an already decided verdict on Monday as per directions of their masters.

In a statement issued here today, the Chief Minister said it is unfortunate that the premier organisation of Sikhs has now became a stooge in the hands of its masters. He said that the meet was just a sham as decision has been already pre-scripted by the Akali leadership. Bhagwant Mann said that the decision has been finalised and the announcement is just a formality.

SGPC ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸਾਹਬ ਕੱਲ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਇਜਲਾਸ ਲਈ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ ਵਿਖੇ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਦਫ਼ਤਰ ਚ ਤਲਬ..ਮਲੂਕਾ, ਚੰਦੁਮਾਜਰਾ, ਭੂੰਦੜ, ਚੀਮਾ ਅਤੇ ਗਾਬੜੀਆ ਓਥੇ ਮੌਜੂਦ..ਬੰਦ ਕਮਰਾ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਜਾਰੀ..ਬਾਦਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਕਰਿਆ ਕਰਾਇਆ ਤੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਲਿਖਾਇਆ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ ਅੱਜ ਹੀ ਲੈ ਜਾਣਗੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਜੀ.ਕੱਲ ਸਿਰਫ ਪੜ੍ਹ ਕੇ ਸੁਣਾਇਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ.. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 25, 2023

The Chief Minister said this can be well judged from the fact that the SGPC president has been already summoned in the Akali Dal office. He said that the President has been dictated decision by Maluka, Chandumajra, Bhunder, Cheema, Gabria and others who were present in the meeting. Bhagwant Mann said these leaders are apprising the decision of the Badal family to the president regarding opposition of Sikh Gurudwara Amendment Bill 2023.

The Chief Minister said that the decision has been dictated, decided and delivered by the Badal family. He said that this pre-scripted decision will be announced by the SGPC president tomorrow.

The Chief Minister said that the state assembly has already passed Sikh Gurudwara Amendment Bill 2023 which will be sent to Governor for his nod. He said this bill envisages free to air telecast of the sacred Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib for all the audio/ video platforms. Bhagwant Mann said that this decision of the state government is already being welcomed by every section of society.

