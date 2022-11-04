SGPC member from Balachaur Mohinder Singh Hussainpur rejoins SAD

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 3

The Akali Dal (Samyukt) received a jolt with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member from Balachaur, Mohinder Singh Hussainpur, rejoining the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The three-time SGPC member, who was also working as the senior vice-president of the Akali Dal (Samyukt), rejoined the SAD along with his son Barjinder Singh Hussainpur.

Speaking at a function held at Hussainpur village, Sukhbir Badal said the joining would further strengthen the SAD.

