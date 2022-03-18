SGPC members call for Badals' ouster

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, March 17

Members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have questioned the administration of Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following its decimation in Punjab.

Lost credibility The present SAD leadership has lost its credibility among the Sikh masses. Efforts should be made to overcome this. — Karnail Singh Panjoli, SGPC Member

SGPC member Bibi Kiranjot Kaur, who is granddaughter of Sikh visionary Master Tara Singh, said straightway till the Badal family was evicted out of the SAD, the party could never regain its lost prestige. “It hurts that sacrifices by Sikhs and their glorious history has been forgotten by the present ‘Akalis’ in pursuit of power and money. Sikhs’ institutions like the Akal Takht and SGPC are being manipulated, ‘Panthic maryada’ is compromised for political gains”, she said, adding: “Not only Sukhbir but the whole coterie around him needs to be replaced”.

SGPC general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli said it was the need of the hour to revive the ‘Panthic and ‘democratic’ topography of the SAD. “The present SAD leadership has lost its credibility and faith among the Sikh masses. Efforts should be made to overcome this,” he said.

Another SGPC member Baldev Singh Chunghan said: “It was Badals who went to ICU, not the SAD. So Sukhbir should himself calls it quit in the interest of Panth.”