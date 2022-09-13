SGPC members hold statewide protest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today protested outside the offices of the deputy commissioners (DCs) across Punjab, demanding the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh political prisoners), who have been behind bars past their jail term.

During the protest scheduled at the district headquarters, the SGPC members and officials wore black robes and held shackles.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami led the protest outside the local DC office.

Earlier, a gathering was held at Gurdwara Saragarhi Sahib, from where a protest rally started that was carried out to the DC office.

During the protest outside the DC office, the speakers criticised the discriminatory policy being adopted by the Centre and the state government regarding the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ and gave a message of intensifying the struggle if the Panth’s voice was not heard.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said the Indian Constitution had granted the right to equality to all citizens, but the governments were not doing injustice with the ‘Bandi Singhs’.

Meanwhile, the SGPC has scheduled a meeting of retired Sikh judges and senior lawyers in Chandigarh on September 17 to discuss the legal aspects and garner valuable suggestions.

Talking about the outline of future struggle, Dhami said a signature campaign would be started soon. He said any crime had its prescribed punishment, but the governments were deliberately depriving the Sikh prisoners of their rights, who took the extreme steps as the circumstances compelled them to do so then.

“The release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ is an important issue of the Sikh Panth. We will fight at all levels for this rightful demand. Therefore, even if any kind of sacrifice is required, we will never back down,” Dhami added.

He also urged the Panthic members and organisations working towards the cause to come together under the SGPC leadership.

Meanwhile, in Patiala, the protesters carried black flags and posters with the photographs of Sikh political prisoners. SGPC ex-chief Prof Kirpal Singh Badungar said some Sikhs had spent over 32 years behind bars.

In Muktsar too, a dharna was staged outside the District Administrative Complex. Dressed in black attires, the protesters held black flags. A protest was also held in front of the DC office in Sangrur.