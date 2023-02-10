SGPC moves HC against parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief

Chandigarh, February 9
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the states of Punjab and Haryana, among others, seeking quashing of an impugned order, dated January 20, granting temporary release to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. This, the petitioner contended, was against the provisions of Section 11 of The Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act.
Taking up the matter, the Division Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Vikram Aggarwal issued a notice of motion to the states before fixing February 17 as the next date of hearing.
The petitioner, through counsel Premjit Singh Hundal, submitted that the order was passed by “losing sight of dangerous consequences emanating from unlawful uttering and activities of the respondent -dera chief during the period of parole granted to him vide the impugned order”.
Directions were also sought for ordering the immediate arrest of the respondent for lodging him in jail, “there being no release order in the two murder cases for which he is undergoing life imprisonment in two different FIRs”.
Elaborating, the petitioner added that the respondent was in jail, undergoing sentences under three separate orders by the competent courts. However, a temporary release order was issued only in one case. The respondent, as such, could not have been released from jail by the Superintendent, Central Jail, Sunaria, Rohtak.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...