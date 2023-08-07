SGPC: Non-Sikh on Takht Sri Hazur Sahib board not acceptable

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 6

The SGPC has raised a strong objection to the appointment of a non-Sikh as an administrator of the Gurdwara Board of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded (Maharashtra) and demanded the Maharashtra Government to withdraw this decision.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has written a letter to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, apprising him that there was resentment among the Sikh sangat against this decision.

The SGPC has also raised demand to conduct elections of the Takht board.

“The tenure of the Gurdwara Board of Takht was completed on March 15, 2022, and the election is due for more than one year”, he said. He asked the Maharashtra Government not to take arbitrary decisions in the Sikh affairs and till the election, a Sikh should be appointed as administrator of the board.

#Harjinder Singh Dhami #Maharashtra #SGPC #Sikhs #Takht Sri Hazur Sahib