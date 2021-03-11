SGPC objects to non-Sikh as Punjab & Sind Bank MD

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 9

The SGPC has raised objection to the appointment of a non-Sikh as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Punjab and Sind Bank. Recently, the Centre appointed Swarup Kumar Saha to the post.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has appealed to the Prime Minister to reconsider this appointment, which was against the traditions associated with the establishment of this institution.

Dhami said Punjab & Sind Bank was established in 1908 as an independent bank of the Sikhs and the move was taken by the Sikh intellectuals associated with the Chief Khalsa Diwan.

“This bank is known as Sikh bank and only a Sikh should be appointed at its top post. A consensus was also reached in this regard with the government at the time of nationalisation of this bank, but sadly it was not being implemented in spirit,” he added.