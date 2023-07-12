SGPC offers free medical aid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 11

After arranging free accommodation and langar for people affected by flood, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today dispatched three ambulances to the affected areas — Sri Anandpur Sahib, Patiala and Mohali.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami flagged off the fully equipped vehicles with medical teams from Sri Guru Ramdas Charitable Hospital in Vallah. Dhami said due to the natural calamity, people were in great trouble due to flooding in many areas.

“Sri Guru Ramdas Charitable Hospital Vallah has offered its team, a doctor and supporting staff, besides requisite medicines free of cost to victims,” he said.

