SGPC officials condemn withholding of journalists' social media accounts

Lash out at Punjab Government for creating hype over today’s event

Akal Takth Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh during a special gathering at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo on Friday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma



Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, April 7

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday lashed out at Punjab Government for creating an unnecessary hype over today’s event.

While addressing a special gathering at Takht Damdama Sahib, SGPC officials Mandeep Punia, Hamir Singh and Jaspal Singh alleged that one-sided stories were being run in a section of media to present Sikhs as extremists. They cautioned that the media should present the story after getting facts from both sides.

The SGPC officials also condemned the withholding of social media accounts of journalists and police action against them.

 

