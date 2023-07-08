 SGPC opposes Uniform Civil Code, says 'will hurt distinct identity of minority communities' : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • SGPC opposes Uniform Civil Code, says 'will hurt distinct identity of minority communities'

SGPC opposes Uniform Civil Code, says 'will hurt distinct identity of minority communities'

‘There is no need for UCC in the country as the Constitution recognises the principle of unity in diversity’

SGPC opposes Uniform Civil Code, says 'will hurt distinct identity of minority communities'

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami (centre) chairs a meeting of the executive at the SGPC office in Amritsar on Saturday. Tribune photo



PTI

Amritsar, July 8

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday opposed a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), alleging that it will hurt the distinct identity of minority communities in the country.

At an executive committee meeting of the apex gurdwara body presided by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami here, the members asserted that there is no need for the UCC in the country as the Constitution recognises the “principle of unity in diversity”.

There is an apprehension among the minorities in the country regarding the Uniform Civil Code that it will hurt their unique identity and religious tenets, Dhami told reporters after the meeting.

The SGPC has constituted a sub-committee of Sikh intellectuals, historians, scholars, and lawyers on UCC and it has, after an initial review, disapproved of the uniform code.

This sub-committee includes SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal, senior lawyer Puran Singh Hundal, SGPC members Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Paramjit Kaur Landran, and Kiranjot Kaur, Prof Kashmir Singh, Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani, Dr Paramveer Singh, and Dr Chamkaur Singh.

Dhami said the SGPC executive meeting has expressed opposition to the UCC.

“Any challenge to bani bana (Gurbani and traditional Sikh attire), bol baale (words or thoughts which are sublime or supreme as well as high and true), principles, traditions, values, lifestyle, culture, independent existence and distinct entity of Sikhs can never be accepted and the Sikh Maryada (code of conduct) cannot be tested by the worldly law,” he said.

Therefore, the Sikh community opposes the UCC, he said.

The 21st Law Commission had also rejected the UCC terming it as neither desirable nor feasible, Dhami said.

About the other decisions at Saturday’s meeting, the SGPC president said that the SGPC will pursue the Pul Bangash case connected to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

He said that the CBI has filed a charge sheet in the court against Tytler and the fees of the lawyers fighting this case will be paid by the SGPC.

He claimed that after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) backed down on this matter.

Now the SGPC has decided to pursue this case, he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gippy Grewal, Raghav Chadha, top Punjab govt officials celebrate CM Mann’s first wedding anniversary in Chandigarh

2
Himachal

Orange alert, avoid holidaying in Himachal Pradesh

3
Ludhiana

Ludhiana triple murder solved, police arrest accused in less than 12 hours

4
Punjab

BJP puts 50% seat rider for poll truck with Akalis

5
Haryana

State-of-the-art CSD depot inaugurated in Ambala

6
Himachal

Caved in Kasauli road hits traffic on Shimla NH

7
Ludhiana

'Humiliated' over woman's taunts, Ludhiana man committed triple murder with hammer: Police

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

9
Nation

DRDO scientist Kurulkar was attracted to Pakistan agent, talked about Indian missile systems: Chargesheet

10
Comment NOUS INDICA

Stilts with a tilt towards smaller developers

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Top News

Voting begins for 73,000 seats in Bengal panchayat polls, 2 lakh candidates in fray

Violence rocks Bengal’s panchayat polls, 12 dead, allegations of strong arm tactics

Election, which is being seen by analysts as a semi-final fo...

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Over 90 roads have been affected due to the rainfall

SGPC opposes Uniform Civil Code, says 'will hurt distinct identity of minority communities'

SGPC opposes Uniform Civil Code, says 'will hurt distinct identity of minority communities'

‘There is no need for UCC in the country as the Constitution...

Railways to slash fares of AC chair car, executive classes by up to 25 pc, Vande Bharat passengers to benefit

Railways to slash fares of AC chair car, executive classes by up to 25 pc, Vande Bharat passengers to benefit

The trains will also include those with Anubhuti and Vistado...

Congress means ‘loot ki dukaan’ and ‘jhooth ka bazaar’: PM Modi

Congress means ‘loot ki dukaan’ and ‘jhooth ka bazaar’: PM Modi

Coming down heavily on the Congress, he said if it remains i...


Cities

View All

Rise in Beas water level leads to flooding of Mand area fields

Rise in Beas water level leads to flooding of Mand area fields

Gurdaspur SHO, 2 ASIs shifted to Police Lines on charge of torture

Education Department’s non-teaching staff go on pen-down strike

Harassed by daughter-in-law, woman ends life

NHAI declares bridge on Tung Dhab drain illegal

Chandigarh and Punjab are top performers in School Education

Chandigarh, Punjab are top performers in school education

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Gunfight in Mohali, 3 youths accused of carjacking nabbed

Rush near Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh Admn mulls shuttle service

Black spots listed, to have tabletops

Heavy rain lashes Delhi, IMD asks people to stay indoors till situation improves

Interaction of western disturbance, monsoonal winds gives Delhi highest rain on July day in 20 years

ED attaches Rs 52-cr assets of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, others in excise scam

Delhi Govt setting up 200 camps for ‘kanwariyas’

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to consider chargesheet against Jagdish Tytler on July 19

Preparations for CLAT-24 advanced, near impossible to conduct exam in regional languages: NLUs tell Delhi HC

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman’s ancestral house

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman’s ancestral house

Vegetable prices head north

1,500 attend ‘Jan Maal Lok Adalat’

Congress workers burn PM Modi’s effigy

Five unauthorised colonies razed

Ludhiana triple murder: Police arrest accused in less than 12 hours

Ludhiana triple murder solved, police arrest accused in less than 12 hours

'Humiliated' over woman's taunts, Ludhiana man committed triple murder with hammer: Police

Three elderly members of family found murdered in Ludhiana

Suspects 'planned' murder, tried to destroy evidence: CP

Social activist, doctor arrested for taking bribe in Ludhiana

Sena leader arrested over hate posts

Patiala Shiv Sena leader arrested over hate posts

Ayurvedic college staff to be regularised: Health Minister

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Punjabi University, Patiala, threatens action against staff found sharing info with media

District hospitals told to set up dengue wards