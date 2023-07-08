SGPC opposes Uniform Civil Code, says 'will hurt distinct identity of minority communities'

PTI

Amritsar, July 8

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday opposed a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), alleging that it will hurt the distinct identity of minority communities in the country.

At an executive committee meeting of the apex gurdwara body presided by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami here, the members asserted that there is no need for the UCC in the country as the Constitution recognises the “principle of unity in diversity”.

There is an apprehension among the minorities in the country regarding the Uniform Civil Code that it will hurt their unique identity and religious tenets, Dhami told reporters after the meeting.

The SGPC has constituted a sub-committee of Sikh intellectuals, historians, scholars, and lawyers on UCC and it has, after an initial review, disapproved of the uniform code.

This sub-committee includes SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal, senior lawyer Puran Singh Hundal, SGPC members Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Paramjit Kaur Landran, and Kiranjot Kaur, Prof Kashmir Singh, Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani, Dr Paramveer Singh, and Dr Chamkaur Singh.

Dhami said the SGPC executive meeting has expressed opposition to the UCC.

“Any challenge to bani bana (Gurbani and traditional Sikh attire), bol baale (words or thoughts which are sublime or supreme as well as high and true), principles, traditions, values, lifestyle, culture, independent existence and distinct entity of Sikhs can never be accepted and the Sikh Maryada (code of conduct) cannot be tested by the worldly law,” he said.

Therefore, the Sikh community opposes the UCC, he said.

The 21st Law Commission had also rejected the UCC terming it as neither desirable nor feasible, Dhami said.

About the other decisions at Saturday’s meeting, the SGPC president said that the SGPC will pursue the Pul Bangash case connected to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

He said that the CBI has filed a charge sheet in the court against Tytler and the fees of the lawyers fighting this case will be paid by the SGPC.

He claimed that after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) backed down on this matter.

Now the SGPC has decided to pursue this case, he said.