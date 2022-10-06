SGPC, Pakistan gurdwara panel to mark 'Saka Panja Sahib' centenary jointly

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 5

To mark the first centenary of Shaheedi Saka (martyrdom massacre) of Sri Panja Sahib in Pakistan, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) have decided to jointly organise the events in Pakistan.

Falling on October 30, the main event is commemorated at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, Rawalpindi. It is attended by ‘Nanak Naam leva’ devotees from all over the globe.

The decision was taken in a meeting held between the five-member SGPC delegation and officials of PSGPC and ETPB in Lahore today.

In the meeting, apart from discussing the events, other Sikh issues were also discussed.

The SGPC delegation led by president Harjinder Singh Dhami crossed to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah joint check-post for a day. Other members were SGPC general secretary Jathedar Karnail Singh Panjoli, member Bhai Rajinder Singh Mehta, Dharam Prachar Committee secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan and yatra department in-charge Rajinder Singh Ruby.

In Pakistan, the SGPC delegation was welcomed with garlands and bouquets by representatives and officials of the PSGPC and ETPB.

After returning in the evening, Dhami said they had reached a consensus on holding the events on October 30, besides a special one-hour Gurbani kirtan at the railway track near Gurdwara Panja Sahib where the tragedy took place on October 30, 1922, to offer tribute to martyrs.

In 1922, around 200 Sikhs had blocked a track of the train carrying Sikh prisoners who had been sentenced to imprisonment for six months on the charges of stealing wood from the land of a mahant for langar preparation. The Sikh volunteers wanted to serve meal to detainees.

As the British had ordered that the train would not stop at the station, the train came to halt only after mowing down at least 11 Sikhs. Two more succumbed to injuries the next day. They were hailed as martyrs.

Dhami said he had raised a demand before the ETPB officials that on-arrival visas should be given to the pilgrims willing to pay obeisance at Sikh shrines in Pakistan, so that maximum number of pilgrims could visit in routine.

The PSGPC wanted to establish a library and museum based on the life of Guru Nanak Dev at Sri Nankana Sahib, to which the SGPC has assured support, he said.

Meanwhile, the SGPC delegation paid obeisance at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, and also visited the samadh of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Among others, those present in the meeting from Pakistan side included ETPB chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, PSGPC president Amir Singh, PSGPC members Kirpa Singh, Dr Mahipal Singh, Dr Sarbat Singh, Ravinder Singh, two granthis from the gurdwara Giani Pritam Singh and Giani Manjit Singh.

