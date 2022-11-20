SGPC plans signature drive for release of 'Bandi Singhs'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

The SGPC will undertake a mass signature campaign to get ‘Bandi Singhs’ released from jails from December 1. The decision was taken in a meeting here on Saturday.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the campaign to secure the release of the ‘Bandi Singhs’ would continue. For this, a pro forma had been prepared which would be distributed to people. He said after collecting the endorsement of people, it would be submitted to the Punjab Governor.

“Pracharaks” (preachers) would be sent to different places to widen the ‘dharam prachar lehar’, he said.