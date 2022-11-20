SGPC plans signature drive for release of 'Bandi Singhs'

Amritsar, November 19
The SGPC will undertake a mass signature campaign to get ‘Bandi Singhs’ released from jails from December 1. The decision was taken in a meeting here on Saturday.
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the campaign to secure the release of the ‘Bandi Singhs’ would continue. For this, a pro forma had been prepared which would be distributed to people. He said after collecting the endorsement of people, it would be submitted to the Punjab Governor.
“Pracharaks” (preachers) would be sent to different places to widen the ‘dharam prachar lehar’, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince
India played an essential role in negotiating the G20 Summi...
Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak
Asks FATF chief to keep vigil on nations aiding terrorists
Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account
Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...
Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital
Mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali