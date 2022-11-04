SGPC president polls: Shiromani Akali Dal declares Harjinder Singh Dhami as party candidate

GS Paul

Amritsar, November 4

Amid defiant attitude of Bibi Jagir Kaur, who is contesting for the post of SGPC president, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today declared the present incumbent Harjinder Singh Dhami as the party’s official candidate.

SAD President S Sukhbir S Badal after wider consultations with SGPC Members & senior leaders of the party announced that S Harjinder Singh Dhami will be SAD’s candidate for the post of President for the Nov 9 annual election of SGPC. pic.twitter.com/LZVMr8CTxJ — Dr Daljit S Cheema (@drcheemasad) November 4, 2022

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema declared the party’s decision on Twitter. “SAD president S Sukhbir S Badal after wider consultations with SGPC members and senior leaders of the party announced that S Harjinder Singh Dhami will be SAD’s candidate for the post of president for Nov 9 annual elections of the SGPC,” stated Cheema.

The general house meeting for electing the president, other office bearers and executive body for the next one year term has been scheduled on November 9 at Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Golden Temple complex.

As per Gurdwara Act 1925, the SGPC body has to be revamped every year by electing its president, senior vice president, junior vice president, general secretary and 11-member executive body, unanimously during the general house or through voting, if necessary.

The House comprises a total of 191 members, including 15 co-opted members. As many as 170 are elected through ballot papers. The 15 co-opted members include five Takht Jathedars and Golden Temple head granthi, have no voting rights.

At present, the House consists of 157 members. As many as 26 members have died, while two -- Sucha Singh Langah and Sharanjit Singh -- had resigned from the membership.

A Badal family loyalist, Dhami is from Punjab’s Doaba region and hails from Piplan Wala village in Hoshiarpur district. His association with the SGPC is not new. He has been SGPC member from Sham Churasi segment since 1996. He is a lawyer with a clean image and has attained proficiency in religious and legal affairs for the past four decades. He is known for his good administrative skills.

Dhami had replaced Bibi Jagir Kaur during 2021-2022 elections and his tenure as 44th president of the Sikh body remained non-controversial.

Meanwhile, Bibi has been facing the flak from the party for going ‘out of the party line’ to contest again and started meeting members out of the purview of the party. This has not gone down well with the party leadership and the disciplinary committee suspended her and served upon her a 48-hour notice seeking explanation.

#Bibi Jagir Kaur #Daljit Singh Cheema #Harjinder Singh Dhami #SGPC #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sikhs #Social Media #Twitter