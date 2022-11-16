SGPC protests BJP-RSS 'meddling' in Sikh affairs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, Novermber 15

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has lodged its protest with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its undue interference in Sikh affairs.

In a letter addressed to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal wrote that the BJP (the political wing of the RSS), the ruling party at the Centre, BJP-ruled Haryana government and other BJP leaders on constitutional posts tried to influence SGPC members during the recently held annual elections of the SGPC executive.

Grewal questioned Bhagwat that if it (interference) had happened without his knowledge, then he should immediately intervene, and if it was in his knowledge, then this was the right time for the RSS to introspect.

He said during its century-long history, the SGPC has never interfered into affairs of any religion/belief and has worked for Sarbat Da Bhala (welfare of all). Its glorious past was testimony to the fact that the Sikh body has done exemplary work for managing its shrines, preaching Sikh faith, besides contributing on the social front in the field of health, education and humanitarian work.

The SGPC on Tuesday commemorated the 102nd foundation day at the Diwan Hall Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Golden Temple complex

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said the SGPC was ready to face any challenge of anti-Sikh forces.