Missing ‘Saroops’

SGPC reinstates 3, then suspends them

Dhami says followed HC directions, staffers will face probe

SGPC reinstates 3, then suspends them

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, April 3

Complying with the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s orders asking the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to reinstate three employees sacked for their allegedly involvement in the disappearance of 328 ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib, the SGPC made them rejoin work on “paper for a day”, only to place them under suspension.

Services terminated in 2020

  • Services of ex-deputy secretary Gurbachan Singh, clerk Baaz Singh and helper Dalbir Singh were terminated in 2020 along with four others
  • The action came on the basis of a report submitted by Akal Takht-constituted probe panel during Gobind Singh Longowal’s tenure
  • The panel had found disappearance of 328 ‘saroops’ after scrutinising the ledgers of 2013-14 and 2014-15
  • They challenged their dismissal in the High Court, which set aside the order, saying the rules were not followed while terminating their services

The services of former deputy secretary Gurbachan Singh, clerk Baaz Singh and helper Dalbir Singh were terminated in 2020 along with four others, on the basis of a report submitted by Akal Takht-constituted probe panel during the tenure of Gobind Singh Longowal. The panel had found disappearance of 328 ‘saroops’ after scrutinising the ledgers of 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Challenging the SGPC’s dismissal orders, the three had moved the High Court, which had “set aside their termination” with an observation that rules were not followed in terminating the services of the petitioners.

The petitioners had alleged they were neither given an opportunity to clarify their stance nor any inquiry was conducted to scrutinise their involvement in the missing records of ‘saroops’.

“In the present case, no rule has been brought to the notice of this court, which gives the power to the disciplinary authority to do away with the enquiry proceedings…. The respondents will, however, be at a liberty to take action against the petitioners by following rules. The petitioners should be given an opportunity to defend themselves,” the judgment reads.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who also headed the inquiry panel as Honorary Chief Secretary then, said complying with the HC orders, they were again put under suspension to face inquiry.

“On Saturday, they were reinstated, but instantly put under suspension. The chargesheet against them has been prepared, which they will receive shortly. They will clarify their stand before the inquiry panel,” he said.

On the other hand, Gurbachan said they had approached the SGPC office with the HC orders, but were never aware of any such move. “We are still awaiting SGPC’s response on HC orders,” he said.

He said his image was tainted under a conspiracy as he had joined the publication department on March 27, 2018, whereas the matter of missing ‘saroops’ pertained to the period between 2013-2015.

“I had retired on July 31, 2020, but was given extension as the inquiry of missing ‘saroops’ was on. Ironically, after 27 days, I was dismissed. My retirement benefits too were revoked,” he said.

Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO) activist Sarbjit Singh Verka, who had blown the whistle on the missing records of ‘saroops’ from the SGPC’s possession in 2020, said the case, followed by HC orders, had exposed SGPC’s arbitrary decisions on the service norms.

