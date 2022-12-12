SGPC, SAD offer help to build medical college in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 11

A delegation of the SGPC members and SAD leaders have recently submitted a memorandum to the Sangrur Deputy Commissioner (DC), offering help to the government in construction of Government Medical College (GMC) at Mastuana Sahib.

“Wrong information is being spread as we have never opposed the construction of the GMC at Mastuana Sahib. We are only asking the government to start communication with the SGPC while the government has been talking to a committee. If the government starts communication with us, we will take all steps required for the construction of the college and discuss both cases pending in the high court with our experts,” said Gobind Singh Longowal, former president, SGPC, after meeting Sangrur DC Jitendra Jorwal.

Senior SAD leader Winnerjit Goldy said the Punjab Government should immediately contact the SGPC to start the construction.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had laid the foundation stone of the institute, which will come up on 25 acres of land at the cost of around Rs 345 crore, on August 5. But after a controversy over the ownership of the land, no work has been carried out on it.

Area residents are demanding quick construction of the medical college.

The land upon which the government wants to construct the college is registered under the name of Gurdwara Sachkhand Angitha Sahib, which is under the Sant Attar Singh Gursagar Mastuana Trust.

On September 4, 1964, the government had issued a notification and announced that the gurdwara property would be brought under the control of the SGPC.

After a long legal battle on the Trust petition, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the matter on May 28, 1987, and directed the SGPC not to take control of the gurdwara. The matter is pending in the high court.

Reportedly, the Sangrur administration had been asked to consider another piece of land on the Sangrur-Barnala road for the construction of the medical college owing to the pending case.

“The title of the land is clear. As per revenue record, there is no stay. There is no problem in the transfer of land from Mastuana Sahib to the government. The land was transferred as per norms. I will send a memorandum to the Punjab Government,” said the DC.

