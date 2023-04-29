SGPC seeks action on offensive social media content

Amritsar, April 28
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has demanded a strict action against those displaying pictures of Gurus in a derogatory manner on the social media.
SGPC secretary Partap Singh has written a letter to Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh asking him to register an FIR against social media handlers.
“We have given names of two Instagram accounts wherein pictures of Sikh Gurus were uploaded and presented in an offensive way. These two accounts should be closed immediately,” he said.
Meanwhile, the SGPC has strongly condemned the sacrilege of “Gutka Sahib” at Shahoor Kalan village in Gurdaspur. Partap Singh said such incidents occurred due to laxity on part of the government and lacunae in the law. He asked the devotees to be extra vigilant while keeping the holy books at their homes.
