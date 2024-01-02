SGPC seeks more time to resolve Rajoana row

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 1

The efforts of the SGPC in reaching out to top offices of the Centre to take up the issue of commuting death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana to life imprisonment and release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh political prisoners) remained futile.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on December 6, had constituted a five-member panel headed by president Harjinder Singh Dhami and set December 31 as the deadline to resolve the issues, but in vain. After failing to meet this deadline, the SGPC has sought to extend it for a few more days.

Dhami said in the light of Akal Takht directions, the panel had been making serious efforts and continuous correspondence with the Prime Minister’s Office to seek an appointment.

Rajoana has been adamant on withdrawal of the mercy petition submitted on his behalf by the SGPC that remained inconclusive since 2012.

