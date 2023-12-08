SGPC seeks meeting with Balwant Singh Rajoana

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 7

A delegation of SGPC, led by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, intends to meet death row prisoner Balwant Singh Rajoana in Patiala Central jail.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said, “The SGPC has requested the DG (Prisons) and Superintendent of Central Jail, Patiala, that a meeting with Rajoana, who has been observing hunger strike since December 5, be allowed.” The delegation, led by Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, would comprise Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

#Akal Takht #Balwant Singh Rajoana #Giani Raghbir Singh #SGPC #Sikhs