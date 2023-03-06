SGPC slams Centre over ‘interference’ in Sikh affairs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 5

Slamming the Narendra Modi government for its alleged anti-Sikh stance, the SGPC’s executive took serious notice of interference in Sikh religious matters by the government.

The executive meeting was presided over by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami here on Saturday.

Citing a recent instance, he said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs by rejecting the history of Gurdwara Dangmar in Sikkim where Guru Nanak Dev had visited during the third Udasi in 1515-16. He said the Union Minister had violated her constitutional position by making a one-sided statement as the SGPC was contesting the case in the High Court.

He accused the government of deliberately interfering in the Sikh affairs. “First, it interfered in the affairs of Takht Patna Sahib, Takht Hazur Sahib, then Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and now the Haryana Committee,” he added.