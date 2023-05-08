SGPC sub-panel to resolve Sikkim Sikh shrine row

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 7

Following the Sikkim High Court push for ‘an amicable settlement’ over the impasse between the Sikhs and the Buddhists over an alleged conversion of Gurdwara Dongmar Sahib in the state to a Buddhist shrine, the SGPC has constituted a sub-panel to proceed on the issue.

‘Amicable settlement’ The Sikkim High Court has pushed for ‘an amicable settlement’ over the impasse between the Sikhs and the Buddhists over an alleged conversion of Gurdwara Dongmar Sahib to a Buddhist shrine

The panel includes SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal, members Rajinder Singh Mehta and Bhagwant Singh Sialka and historian Col (retd) Dr Dalvinder Singh Grewal. SGPC assistant secretary Jaswinder Singh Jassi will be the coordinator.

Satbir Singh, OSD to the SGPC president, said a sub-committee would soon visit Sikkim and review the ground situation to work out modalities for an amicable solution. The Sikkim High Court has directed the state government to report back on the issue on August 18.