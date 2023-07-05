SGPC suspends 51 for bungling in proceeds of langar leftover

GS Paul
Amritsar, July 4
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has suspended 51 employees for alleged misappropriation of funds and irregularities in Golden Temple’s kitchen leftover processing.
Rs 93 lakh embezzled
- SGPC staffers allegedly siphoned off the amount while disposing of the leftover food of the community kitchen during 2019-2021
- The total embezzlement works out to the tune of Rs 93 lakh. The leftover food was sold to contractors through a tendering process and was meant for cattle feed
It is learnt that 35 inspectors, eight managers, six supervisors and two storekeepers have been placed under suspension till further orders for “indulgence and negligence” in administrative control of Sri Guru Ram Dass Ji Langar Hall at the Golden Temple.
Dhami said an investigation was carried out by the SGPC’s flying squad after the matter came to light. “The action was taken on the basis of a report prepared by the squad. The erring officials were associated with managing the community kitchen and irregularities were found,” he said.
The total embezzlement has come out to the tune of Rs 93 lakh. The SGPC staffers were allegedly involved in siphoning off the amount while disposing of the leftover food of the community kitchen during 2019-2021. This leftover food, including chapattis, rice and vegetables, was sold to contractors through a tendering process and was meant for cattle feed.
It is alleged that the staffers tampered with the records and did not deposit the entire amount received by way of sale of the leftover food in the SGPC account.
SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the matter pertained to the religious sentiments of the Sangat and the embezzled amount would be recovered from the guilty staffers.
