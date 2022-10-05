SGPC takes out march over HSGMC issue

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today took out a ‘rosh march’ (protest) in Amritsar against the validation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014.

The protesters joined the march from the Golden Temple to the Deputy Commissioner’s office with black flags.

Deep-rooted conspiracy It is an alarm bell for other minority communities as well. A decision was taken to split the mini-parliament of the Sikhs and a conflict has been created under a deep-rooted conspiracy. — Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC Chief

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting how the Sikh body was being divided in the garb of law.

On September 22, the Supreme Court had authorised the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) to take control of all gurdwaras and Sikh institutions situated in Haryana.

Dhami said this move was the beginning of domination over the minority communities. “It is an alarm bell for other minority communities as well. A decision was taken to split the mini-parliament of the Sikhs and a conflict has been created under a deep-rooted conspiracy,” he said, adding that when it came to the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ and other Panthic issues, neither the PM nor the Home Minister had time for a dialogue.

“Even Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar did not feel like meeting with the SGPC delegation,” he said.

During a special general house meeting on September 30, the SGPC had appealed to the Chief Justice of India to form a five-member Constitution Bench to review the judgment.

A call was also given to organise a ‘chetna march’ from Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo and Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib to Akal Takht on October 7.

Meanwhile, high drama prevailed at the Administrative Complex as the Additional DC came to collect the memorandum in the absence of DC Harpreet Singh Sudan. The protesters lifted the dharna after submitting the memorandum.

#Golden Temple Amritsar #Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee HSGMC #SGPC #Sikhs