SGPC team in Indore to resolve 'saroops' row

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 15

Efforts are on to maintain peace between the Sindhi and the Sikh communities amid row over shifting ‘saroops’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib from formers’ homes in Indore.

The satkar committee from Punjab shifted around 74 ‘saroops’ from homes of Sindhi community members in various localities to Gurdwara Imli Sahib after they observed alleged violation of the Sikh ‘rehat maryada’.

This has led to resentment among the Sindhi community, which has immense faith in Sri Guru Granth Sahib and pays obeisance at gurdwaras.

After the matter reached the Akal Takht, a five-member panel of the Dharam Parchar Committee (DPC) of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) was directed to go to Indore to resolve the issue amicably.

Bhupinder Singh, a member of the SGPC panel, told that a joint meeting was held with Sindhi community representatives and Indore’s Sikh community led by Guru Singh Sabha president Manjit Singh Bhatia.

“Sindhi community is afraid and has shown resentment over the way the Satkar committee members forcibly took away ‘saroops’ and threatened them. They also say that this incident has hurt their emotions and faith,” he said.

On the other hand, Sindhi community representatives too have shown positive attitude as they too intend to resolve the issue and continue to worship Sikh faith in future.

Meanwhile, the DPC panel will submit its report to the Akal Takht.