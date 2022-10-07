Saka Panja Sahib centenary: SGPC team in Pakistan to oversee preparations

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 6

A delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which went to Pakistan to discuss preparations of centenary events of Shaheedi Saka, today visited Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal and held discussions with local officials.

The delegation members also visited the venue for the gurbani kirtan samagam to be held at Hasan Abdal Railway Station, where the tragic massacre of Panja Sahib took place in October 1922.

Along with the main congregation at Gurdwara Panja Sahib as scheduled on October 30, there is also a plan to hold a one-hour kirtan darbar at the railway station of Hasan Abdal to pay tributes to the martyrs.

Meanwhile, the representatives of SGPC were honoured with siropaos (robe of honours) at Gurdwara Panja Sahib.

