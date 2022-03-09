SGPC to facilitate free transport of Ukraine returnee Punjab students

Amritsar, March 8
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has offered free ride for Ukraine returnee Punjab students from New Delhi to their final destination in any part of the state. Also, a liaison will be set up with the Office of the Prime Minister urging to start direct to and fro flights from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport for US, Canada, UK and European countries.
The annual budget session of the SGPC for the 2022-23 fiscal will be held at its headquarters Teja Singh Samundri Hall on March 30.
These announcements were made by the SGPC after conducting an executive body meeting here today.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who chaired the meeting, said an agreement had already been reached with Indo-Canadian bus service, which would bring these students from New Delhi airport to Punjab.
The SGPC will also provide them with refreshments and assistance in Delhi. On the issue of launching direct flights to foreign countries, he said various Sikh organisations from Canada, US and other countries have been approached by the SGPC to take an initiative in this matter.
