SGPC to observe 150 yrs of ‘Singh Sabha Lehar’

Amritsar, August 5

The SGPC and other Sikh organisations will commemorate 150 years of the historic ‘Singh Sabha Lehar’ (movement) this year.

The movement is considered immensely successful in preventing conversion attempts to other religions in the 1870s. SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Grewal, who is heading a sub-committee to plan the events in connection with the anniversary, said the movement had brought religious, cultural and educational reforms in the Sikh society.

