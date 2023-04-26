SGPC to probe ‘conversion’ of shrine in Arunachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

Taking cognisance of the alleged conversion of a historical shrine associated with Guru Nanak Dev, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced to send its delegation to Arunachal Pradesh to gauge the ground situation.

It was learnt that the historic Gurdwara Guru Nanak Tapasthan at Mechuka (AP) was being converted into a Buddhist shrine.

The SGPC said the delegation would visit Mechuka to take stock of the current situation of Gurdwara Guru Nanak Tapasthan and will also discuss the matter with the representatives of the AP government. Guru Nanak Dev ji had made religious journeys to different countries for the welfare of humanity, which is known as Udasis in Sikh history and there is a reference to the Guru’s visit to Mechuka as well. In another development, a panel was formed to scrutinise the representation of Sikh history in the NCERT textbooks.