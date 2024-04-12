SGPC to provide Khalsa flags to worshippers on Baisakhi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 11

In view of the order of the Akal Takht for the devotees to hoist Khalsa flag atop their places on April 13 to mark the occasion of 325th Khalsa Sajna Divas (Baisakhi), the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee today has decided to provide flags for the same.

The Five High Priests, during their meeting at the Akal Takht on April 9 had delivered a message to the Sikh community to recite ‘Mool Mantra’ at 9 am on April 13 at their places for five minutes and install Khalsa flag at their places in the light of spirit of the occasion.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee secretary Partap Singh said, “It has been decided to arrange Khalsa flags at all the historic gurdwaras that come under the direct control of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The devotees could get these flags free from the gurdwaras located nearer to them. Similarly, the flags would be hoisted at all the offices and institutions of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to mark the occasion,” he said.

