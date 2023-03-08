Amritsar: SGPC to raise issue of 'Bandi Singhs' with President on March 9 visit

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 7

The SGPC will take up the issue of the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh political prisoners) with President Droupadi Murmu, who is scheduled to visit Amritsar on March 9.

According to information, the President would visit the Golden Temple at 12.30 pm. Later, she will pay tributes to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. She will also visit the Durgiana Mandir and Ram Tirath Sthal.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said the visit would be an opportunity to have discussions with the President about Panthic issues.

“The issue of release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ will be taken up with the President. Besides this, she will be apprised of the ‘illegal occupation’ of Sikh shrines and institutions by the ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee,” he said.

Officials have been preparing a draft representation pertaining to the release of the ‘Bandi Singhs’ that is to be submitted to the President.

