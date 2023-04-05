SGPC to send team of lawyers to Dibrugarh to meet Sikhs arrested under NSA

Anandpur Sahib, April 4
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said a team of lawyers would soon visit Dibrugarh jail in Assam to meet the Sikhs arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).
Dhami said all sort of help would be provided to those arrested during the police crackdown on “Waris Punjab De” chief Amritpal Singh.
The police arrested Amritpal’s uncle Harjit Singh and four aides Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pradhanmantri Bajeke under the NSA and shifted them to Dibrugarh jail.
Dhami, who was here to kickstart “Amrit Chhako Singh Sajo” (baptism) drive, alleged that by deploying the paramilitary force in Punjab, the state government as well as the Centre has created an “atmosphere of terror”.
The security forces deployed around several gurdwaras were creating panic among the visitors, he said, adding that it was being done to take advantage during the 2024 General Elections.
