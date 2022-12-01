SGPC wants govt to stop release of 'Dastaan-e-Sirhind'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has demanded the intervention of the state government to stop the release of Dastaan-e-Sirhind film. Dhami claimed that in the film the Sahibzadas — sons of the 10th Sikh Guru — have been personified, which was against the Sikh tenets and principles. He said the SGPC had not given an NOC to the film.

#Harjinder Singh Dhami #Sahibzadas #SGPC #Sikhs