SGPC wants govt to stop release of 'Dastaan-e-Sirhind'

Amritsar: SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has demanded the intervention of the state government to stop the release of Dastaan-e-Sirhind film. Dhami claimed that in the film the Sahibzadas — sons of the 10th Sikh Guru — have been personified, which was against the Sikh tenets and principles. He said the SGPC had not given an NOC to the film.
