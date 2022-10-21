SGPC’s no to Bibi Jagir Kaur for postponing General House meet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 20

The SGPC has turned down the request of former president of the apex Sikh body Bibi Jagir Kaur to defer the General House meeting to elect the fresh body for next annual term.

On October 18, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had announced to hold the General House meeting on November 9 at Teja Singh Samundri Hall to elect the new president, general secretary, vice-presidents and 11-member executive body for the 2022-2023, as the precedent goes.

Bibi Jagir Kaur had appealed that since Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary falls a day prior, the general house should be postponed by at least 10 days. She had substantiated her appeal with a justification that most of the members would be out of the state or country to celebrate the occasion and they would have no option but to skip this important meeting.

She said a substantial number of members would be visiting Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan to observe the event. Since this occasion is celebrated by ‘Nanak Naamleva’ devotees across the globe, she said the members were already out of the country in the UK, Canada and Australia.

