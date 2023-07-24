SGPC's YouTube channel to air Gurbani from today

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, July 23

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) launched its YouTube channel today. Rechristened as “SGPC Sri Amritsar”, this channel will telecast live Gurbani from the Golden Temple daily. The link will be additionally available on Facebook page of the Sikh body. The Gurbani will also be streamed on PTC channel as per the schedule.

PTC agrees to continue service Officially, the contract with the PTC management expired on Sunday. We approached them again as they already had the setup. Its management has agreed to continue the service till the SGPC launches its own satellite channel. -- Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC Chief

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the PTC had also volunteered to bear the monthly expenses of Rs 12 lakh to be paid to a New Delhi-based company hired for broadcasting Gurbani on YouTube and social media platforms.

After launching the YouTube channel, Dhami said, “The SGPC’s YouTube channel will start broadcasting Gurbani kirtan from Amrit vela (pious time in the early morning), ‘Katha’ and kirtan from Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the noon and ‘Aarti’ from tomorrow.”

He said all rights of Gurbani would be reserved with the SGPC. “The feed link will be the property of the SGPC. It will be relayed through YouTube. Any channel or web platform authorised by the SGPC will have absolutely no right to re-direct, re-stream, download or upload the Gurbani broadcast from the Golden Temple,” said Dhami.

The SGPC has been making efforts to launch its own satellite channel. “We have started the process to acquire equipment and permission from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It may take two-three months,” said the SGPC chief.

Keeping in view the restrictions of YouTube, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had directed the SGPC to have live broadcast of Gurbani through satellite medium as well.

Govt interfering in SGPC affairs: Dhami

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Sunday slammed the AAP-led state government and accused it of interfering in the SGPC’s affairs

He said the SGPC was a holy institution where the work was done with Dasvandh (10 per cent of income) of the sangat

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Facebook #Golden Temple Amritsar #SGPC #Sikhs #Youtube