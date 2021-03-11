Amit Shah to meet office-bearers of BJP’s Punjab unit, discuss Sangrur bypoll

Chandigarh, June 3
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of office-bearers of the BJP’s Punjab unit here on Saturday.
Ahead of the meeting, the party has appointed its coordinators and incharges for the parliamentary constituencies in the state. The coordinators and incharges have been appointed for Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Bathinda, Ludhiana and Sangrur. Interestingly, none of the leaders has been allotted their home district.
Party general secretary Subhash Sharma told The Tribune Shah would meet office-bearers and take their feedback on the impact of Centre’s policies and programmes among people in Punjab, and the current political situation in the state.
Sources say the issue of the Sangrur bypoll is also to be discussed. A prominent Hindu leader from the SAD is also expected to join the BJP, and is likely to meet Shah tomorrow. Shah, though coming for a function in Panchkula, is also expected to meet Sunil Jakhar, who recently quit the Congress and jointed the saffron party.
