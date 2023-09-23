Shah to open PGI centre

Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the PGI satellite Centre at Ferozepur on September 26. He will first visit Amritsar to chair the Northern Zonal Council Meeting from where he will go to Ferozepur, said Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP chief. OC
21-year-old murdered
Chamkaur Sahib: A 21-year-old youth was killed when five people allegedly attacked him with sharp- edged weapons on Thursday evening near Dhoaran bridge. The deceased has been identified as Dheeraj Kumar of Bassi Gujran village. Those arrested have been identified as Onkar Singh of Bassi Gujran village, Damanpreet Singh of Chamkaur Sahib and Navjot Singh of Raipur village. OC
Protest by farmers’ union
Muktsar: Farmers under the banner of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Friday protested outside the District Administrative Complex, seeking compensation for losses due to weather vagaries. They submitted a memorandum to Tehsildar Sukhbir Singh Brar.
