Shaheed Bhagat Singh Education Fund launched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

The Punjab Government today launched Shaheed Bhagat Singh Education Fund for financing higher studies of economically weak bright students.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer along with Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney launched the fund here today.

A government spokesperson said an amount of Rs 50 lakh per annum has been contributed by Sahney, who is also president of the World Punjabi Organisation and Sun Foundation.

The fund will be allocated to various bright, but economically weak students who want to pursue higher studies but could not do it due to lack of funds. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Sandhwan and Hayer to scrutinise and decide the scholarship to the needy students.

Sahney also ann­ounced that free skilling would be provided to youth in various job-oriented courses all over the state free of cost. Five such World Skill Centers are being set up by his NGO Sun Foundation in partnership with the Punjab Government.

