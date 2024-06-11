Shaheedi Gurpurb of Guru Arjan Dev observed across Amritsar gurdwaras

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

Shaheedi Gurpurb (martyrdom anniversary) of Guru Arjan Dev was observed with devotion and as per the Khalsai traditions in the holy city on Monday.

Stalls offering sweetened water (chabeel) and langars were dotting the streets of Amritsar. Devotees without caring for their personal convenience performed ‘sewa’ at the langar stalls and the gurdwaras on a day which was marked by sweltering heat.

Devotees from across the country and abroad lined up to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple and Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal, birth place of the fifth Sikh Guru, Guru Arjan Dev.

Pilgrims also paid obeisance at historic Gurdwara Ramsar, where the Guru Arjan Dev had edited Guru Granth Sahib and wrote Sukhmani Sahib. They took a holy dip in the Amrit Sarovar of the Golden Temple and listened to the recitation of Gurbani in the holy precincts of these Sikh shrines.

The martyrdom anniversary of the fifth Guru was observed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib. Bhog of Akhand Path was offered on this occasion, after which divine hymns were sung by the group of kirtani jathas. The Kirtani Jatha of Hazuri Ragi Nirmaljit Singh of Sri Harmandir Sahib performed Gurbani Kirtan, Sukhdev Singh offered Ardas and Bhai Nirmal Singh recited the Hukamnama.

Balwant Singh Anokot, preacher of SGPC’s Dharma Prachar Committee, narrated the life history of Guru Arjan Dev. He said that Guru Sahib gave his martyrdom for the sake of right, truth and freed humanity from fear to fight oppression.

